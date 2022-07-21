I Work Better on Deadline

Stories of people racing against time to solve a problem. Will they make it?
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Quorum
Reporter Sarah Gibson tells the story of a huge political divide in the tiny town of Croydon, NH – population 800. She follows local activists as they try to rally everyone to their side in time for a crucial town meeting. (31 minutes)
Act Two
Snail in the Coffin
Senior Editor David Kestenbaum talks with a different kind of advocacy group: animal scientists doing their best to save a particular species before it winks out of existence. (16 minutes)