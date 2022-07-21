776
July 29, 2022

I Work Better on Deadline

Stories of people racing against time to solve a problem. Will they make it? 

Keith Negley

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Mike McFarland tells Ira about trying to get a message to someone under the most critical deadline imaginable—emphasis on the “imagine.” (8  minutes)

Act One

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Quorum

By

Sarah Gibson

Reporter Sarah Gibson tells the story of a huge political divide in the tiny town of Croydon, NH –  population 800. She follows local activists as they try to rally everyone to their side in time for a crucial town meeting. (31 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share