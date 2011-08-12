We head to some of the happiest places on earth: amusement parks! Ira Glass takes us behind the scenes at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, where the young staff – coached by a funny, fun-loving boss just a little older than they are – truly seem to love their jobs.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass walks through a Kansas City Missouri amusement park called Worlds of Fun with Cole Lindbergh, who had a season pass to the park as a little kid, starting working there summers at 14, and then just stayed. Now he's a full-time, year-round employee, running the games department. It's possible he does this job better than anyone in the country. It's rare to witness someone so happily great at his job. (9 minutes)
Gameboy Grows Up
- Play My Games Music Video
- I'm in a Game Music Video (The sequel: note how it starts where Play My Games ends)
- Training Video
- Sci Fi Special Effects Film (Yes, there's a two minute credit sequence/prologue before the action starts)
- Others!
Great Adventures
What I Didn't Do on My Summer Vacation
Jonathan Goldstein returns to Wildwood, New Jersey, where he spent one not-fateful summer when he was sixteen. Jonathan's the host of the podcast Heavyweight. (13 minutes)