703
May 8, 2020

Stuck!

During a time when a lot of us feel like we are living in a holding pattern, stories of people feeling stuck.

Shyama Golden

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks to an Oregon ICU doctor about his desire to help fight COVID in the country’s biggest hot spots, and his frustration over the surprising reason why he can’t. (10 minutes)

Act Three

Cold Case

By

Nadia Reiman

Producer Nadia Reiman’s family has been stuck in diligent isolation for weeks—doing everything perfectly—and yet a cold still manages to creep in. How? Nadia tries to solve the mystery. (7 minutes)

Song:

“Nowhere To Run” by Martha And The Vandellas

