During a time when a lot of us feel like we are living in a holding pattern, stories of people feeling stuck.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
You Can Check Out Any Time You Like, But You Can Never Leave
Ira talks to producer Elna Baker about the time she and her siblings found themselves trapped in a hotel room with an unexpected visitor. (15 minutes)
You Can’t Go Your Own Way
Carmen Maria Machado tells the story of being stuck in an abusive relationship as a “Choose Your Own Adventure” tale. This chapter of Carmen’s memoir, “In The Dream House,” was read for us by actor Zoë Winters. (12 minutes)
Song:
Cold Case
Producer Nadia Reiman’s family has been stuck in diligent isolation for weeks—doing everything perfectly—and yet a cold still manages to creep in. How? Nadia tries to solve the mystery. (7 minutes)
Song:
Unhappy Accident
The story of someone stuck in a difficult situation, from Etgar Keret. This was read for us in English translation by actor Michael Chernus. Etgar’s most recent book is “Fly Already.” (8 minutes)