In this act, we argue that the epicenter of prom genius—the place where America's prom future is being born—is the town of Racine, Wisconsin. In Racine, they've added one ingredient to prom that takes it to a whole new level of intensity. Reported by Wendy Dorr. (10 minutes)



Special thanks to OVO Incorporated, an arts collective in New York. It's from them we heard about the prom in Racine. They made a film about it called World's Best Prom and were very helpful.