714
August 14, 2020

Day at the Beach

It’s the last few weeks of summer, so we’re going to the beach! This week, stories from the surf and sand.

Roy J. Lester at the Sun and Surf Beach Club in Atlantic Beach on Long Island.

GEORGE ETHEREDGE/The New York ​Times/Redux

Prologue

Host Ira Glass reflects on his feelings about going to the beach. (3 minutes)

By

Ira Glass
Act Two

Beach Doctor

Alex Blumberg talks to Shane Dubow about a time decades ago, when Shane went sea kayaking and camping with his friends on the beach in Baja California, Mexico. When Shane’s neck stiffens up on him, he finds himself looking for an unlikely chiropractor, in the middle of nowhere. (11 minutes)

By

Alex Blumberg

Song:

“Johnny” by AB and the Sea
Act Three

The Beachcomber

This clip is from what Ira calls “the beachiest show” public radio ever made. It’s a segment from NPR’s 1970’s show, Ocean Hour. In it we hear from a man who lives on the beach, literally. He explains how it provides him everything he needs to survive. You can hear the original hour of radio, which included The Beachcomber, courtesy of Nation Public Radio, Inc. (3 minutes)

(PODCAST ONLY)

Staff Recommendations


