724
November 13, 2020

Personal Recount

Stories of people changing their minds.

Courtesy Emily Flake

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

There is a lot of disinformation surrounding the 2020 presidential election. A few conspiracy theories in particular have gained traction. Host Ira Glass talks to some of the people at the center of those conspiracies. (16 minutes)

Act Two

Puppy Love Triangle

By

Emily Flake

Writer Emily Flake’s young daughter tries to make up her mind about whether or not she has a crush on a boy in her class. The way she goes about it surprises Emily. (9 minutes)

Act Three

The All-Too-Real Housewives of Argentina

By

Jasmine Garsd

Reporter Jasmine Garsd grew up in Argentina watching talk shows which were kind of extreme even for Latin American television. The women on screen were pumped with silicone and Botox, and sometimes showed up wearing almost nothing. Recently one long-time host seemed to have a change of heart overnight. Jasmine went back to Argentina to find out what had happened. This story is a collaboration with the NPR podcast Rough Translation. (24 minutes)

Song:

“I Can Change” by LCD Soundsystem

