Personal Recount

Stories of people changing their minds.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
The Signs, They are a Changin’
Reporter Lizzie Johnson calls her grandpa after he unexpectedly changes his mind about something. (9 minutes)
Puppy Love Triangle
Writer Emily Flake’s young daughter tries to make up her mind about whether or not she has a crush on a boy in her class. The way she goes about it surprises Emily. (9 minutes)
The All-Too-Real Housewives of Argentina
Reporter Jasmine Garsd grew up in Argentina watching talk shows which were kind of extreme even for Latin American television. The women on screen were pumped with silicone and Botox, and sometimes showed up wearing almost nothing. Recently one long-time host seemed to have a change of heart overnight. Jasmine went back to Argentina to find out what had happened. This story is a collaboration with the NPR podcast Rough Translation. (24 minutes)