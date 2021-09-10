747
September 10, 2021

Suitable for Children

Who thought that would be good for a kid?

The Tire Zoo

This is an updated version of an episode from 2017.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira remembers the time when his older sister, Randi, asked his mother where babies come from. (3 minutes)

Act Two

History is Not a Toy

By

B.A. Parker

There’s a museum in Baltimore that was created to memorialize the Black experience in America. It’s called The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum. Our producer B.A. Parker went there as a kid, and its straightforward and sometimes disturbing look at history stuck with her. So she went back. (14 minutes)

Act Three

Take Your Kid to Work Day

By

Domingo Martinez

A boy rides shotgun in a memorable car ride with his mother, and in the process learns how his father earns money for their family. This story appears in Domingo Martinez’s memoir, The Boy Kings of Texas, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. (16 minutes)

