The Ferryman

Stories about getting from Point A to Point B—with expert assistance.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
I Was A Teenage Smuggler
Because the U.S. doesn’t usually prosecute anyone under 18 for the crime of smuggling people illegally across the border from Mexico, tons of teenagers do it, for money. Reporter Kevin Sieff spent months talking to some of them. Kevin also reported this story for the Washington Post. (19 minutes)
Last Ride
What’s it like, being on that boat with the immortal ferryman, heading into the underworld? Writer Marie Phillips imagines one such trip. Actor Noma Dumezweni reads. (8 minutes)
Better Call Dave
When you need to retrieve all manner of treasures secured behind steel doors and complex locks, there’s one man you can count on: safecracker Dave McOmie. David Kestenbaum tells the story of how McOmie was asked to break into a very complex vault, left behind by a very famous person after they died. (16 minutes)
David McOmie has a memoir out called Safecracker: A Chronicle of the Coolest Job in the World.