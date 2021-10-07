The Ferryman

When you need to retrieve all manner of treasures secured behind steel doors and complex locks, there’s one man you can count on: safecracker Dave McOmie. David Kestenbaum tells the story of how McOmie was asked to break into a very complex vault, left behind by a very famous person after they died. (16 minutes)

David McOmie has a memoir out called Safecracker: A Chronicle of the Coolest Job in the World.