750
October 15, 2021

The Ferryman

Stories about getting from Point A to Point B—with expert assistance.

Ivan Canu

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Amy D'Addario had ferried her mother to the hospital dozens of times before. But then, on a trip that turned out to be the last one, the GPS chose a different route. (7 minutes)

Act One

I Was A Teenage Smuggler

By

Kevin Sieff

Because the U.S. doesn’t usually prosecute anyone under 18 for the crime of smuggling people illegally across the border from Mexico, tons of teenagers do it, for money. Reporter Kevin Sieff spent months talking to some of them. Kevin also reported this story for the Washington Post. (19 minutes)  

Act Two

Last Ride

By

Marie Phillips

What’s it like, being on that boat with the immortal ferryman, heading into the underworld? Writer Marie Phillips imagines one such trip. Actor Noma Dumezweni reads. (8 minutes)

Act Three

Better Call Dave

By

David Kestenbaum

When you need to retrieve all manner of treasures secured behind steel doors and complex locks, there’s one man you can count on: safecracker Dave McOmie. David Kestenbaum tells the story of how McOmie was asked to break into a very complex vault, left behind by a very famous person after they died. (16 minutes)

David McOmie has a memoir out called Safecracker: A Chronicle of the Coolest Job in the World.

Song:

“Are You Going My Way” by The Essex

