769
April 29, 2022

The Reluctant Explorer

A man finds himself thrust into a new world he didn’t necessarily ask to visit. He takes a look around.

Edward Carvalho-Monaghan

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ken had created a website and abandoned it. Years later, a stranger reaches out to him and tells him he can make money off it. Ken becomes a millionaire within days, but is not sure what really happened. Host Ira Glass calls him. (10 minutes)

Act One

Planet of the Apes

Ira Glass follows Ken as he tries to figure out whether or not the man who reached out to him actually scammed him. Ken learns about a mysterious bot that may have been involved and worries his life may be in danger. (23 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
550
Mar. 13, 2015

Three Miles

What happens when of a group of public school students in the Bronx goes to visit an elite private school three miles away.

Share

Share