The Reluctant Explorer

A man finds himself thrust into a new world he didn’t necessarily ask to visit. He takes a look around.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Planet of the Apes
Ira Glass follows Ken as he tries to figure out whether or not the man who reached out to him actually scammed him. Ken learns about a mysterious bot that may have been involved and worries his life may be in danger. (23 minutes)
Act Two
In the Time of Chimpanzees I Was a Monkey
Host Ira Glass talks to one of the suspects. Ken learns who is behind the bot and who isn’t. (21 minutes)