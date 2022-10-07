Family Dig

Jahmal Williams stumbles on a clue about his grandmother’s history that answers a question he’s always had. (11 minutes)



Video: The Williams family gets on the bus for their trip north in 1962. WJAR-TV Collection © Rhode Island Historical Society.

Archival audio in the story: WPRI-TV Collection ©1962 WPRI-12, Nexstar Media Inc. Courtesy of the Rhode Island Historical Society.

