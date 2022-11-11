People trying to coax each other across the line, from one side to the other.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Valerie Kipnis tells Ira about how Russian soldiers in the war in Ukraine are making a huge decision in an unusual way: over a hotline. (10 minutes)
Act One
Flies, Meet Honey
An elections administrator in Texas, Heider Garcia, uses a radical approach to try to win over election skeptics: tactical patience. Can it work? Natalia Contreras and Zoe Chace look into it. (25 minutes)
You can find more of Natalia’s work – including Natalia’s print story about this – at Votebeat.org.
By Natalia Contreras and Zoe Chace
Act Two
Who Is Ryan Long?
A guy tries to coax himself from one reality into another, while on national television. Bim Adewunmi explains. (21 minutes)
By Bim Adewunmi
Song:
“Through the Looking Glass” by The Monkees