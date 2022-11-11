785
November 25, 2022

Through the Looking Glass

People trying to coax each other across the line, from one side to the other.

Prologue

Valerie Kipnis tells Ira about how Russian soldiers in the war in Ukraine are making a huge decision in an unusual way: over a hotline. (10 minutes)

By Valerie Kipnis
Act One

Flies, Meet Honey

An elections administrator in Texas, Heider Garcia, uses a radical approach to try to win over election skeptics: tactical patience. Can it work? Natalia Contreras and Zoe Chace look into it. (25 minutes)

You can find more of Natalia’s work – including Natalia’s print story about this – at Votebeat.org.

By Natalia Contreras and Zoe Chace
Act Two

Who Is Ryan Long?

A guy tries to coax himself from one reality into another, while on national television. Bim Adewunmi explains. (21  minutes)

By Bim Adewunmi

Song:

“Through the Looking Glass” by The Monkees

