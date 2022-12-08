Half-Baked Stories About My Dead Mom

Ira talks to author Etgar Keret about his mother and his mother’s stories. He tells a story about a dangerous encounter his mother had at the beginning of World War Two as an example. Etgar explains why writing about his mother has always been so difficult for him, and how it is that he was finally able to do it.

Most of Etgar's stories about his mom on this week's show were written for an exhibition about her called "Inside Out" at the Jewish Museum in Berlin. It runs until March 19, 2023.