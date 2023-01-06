The Runaround

People being dodged, delayed, and evaded—and what they do to put an end to it.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Like The Show “48 Hours” Except A Lot More Hours
Reporter Brenna Smith tells the story of Renee, a mom who is determined to get back nearly $3000 worth of food stamps stolen from her. She soon finds herself caught in a bureaucratic runaround. (24 minutes)
Brenna first reported Renee’s story for the Baltimore Banner.
Strange Loop
Our senior editor David Kestenbaum introduces us to someone who is literally running around the block as a way to solve one of his problems. David tries to figure out why it works. (7 minutes)
Americans Most Wanted
American criminals who flee to Mexico to evade law enforcement discover it's not so simple as crossing the border. Reporter Kevin Sieff embedded with a Mexican police unit called the "Gringo Hunters," who work to bring these runaways to justice. (17 minutes)
Kevin also reported this story for the Washington Post.