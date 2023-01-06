789
January 20, 2023

The Runaround

People being dodged, delayed, and evaded—and what they do to put an end to it.

Mojo Wang

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira talks to producer Sean Cole about a nightmarish runaround he’s been caught in. It all started when Sean thought: I'd like a new bed. (8 minutes)

By Ira Glass and Sean Cole
Act Two

Strange Loop

Our senior editor David Kestenbaum introduces us to someone who is literally running around the block as a way to solve one of his problems. David tries to figure out why it works. (7 minutes)

By David Kestenbaum

