799
May 12, 2023

The Lives of Others

Looping thoughts about people you barely know, or don't know at all. 

Hokyoung Kim

Prologue

We get a tip that an entire town is consumed by a huge, elementary-school-style crush on a local veterinarian. Guest host Lilly Sullivan goes to Utah to investigate the mystery of the hot vet. (8 minutes)

By

Lilly Sullivan
Act One

So…I Hear You’re Hot

We do the thing the people in town would rather die than do – spill the crush to the legendary Dr. Artz himself. Lilly Sullivan reports. (8 minutes)

Act Two

Who Is Sarah Blust?

Producer Alix Spiegel talks to one of her closest friends, Sarah Blust, about the time Sarah met a stranger who, unbeknownst to her, had already spent years thinking about her. (29 minutes)

By Alix Spiegel

Courtesey Alix Spiegel

Act Three

If These Dogs Could Talk

There are certain jobs where thinking about someone else’s life is just built into it. Aviva DeKornfeld has a theory that petsitting is a job like that. She talks to a couple of pet sitters to find out. (14 minutes)

By Aviva DeKornfeld

Song:

“Other People” by Ayla Nereo

