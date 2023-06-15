Greetings, People Of Earth

A short piece of fiction from the perspective of aliens who’ve been scouting Earth, from writer Terry Bisson. It’s called “They're Made Out of Meat.” It’s performed by actors Maeve Higgins and H Jon Benjamin. (5 minutes)

More information about Terry Bisson on his website. His latest novel is Any Day Now. Maeve Higgins’ comedy album is A Very Special Woman. H Jon Benjamin plays the title characters in the TV shows Bob’s Burgers and Archer. He is also the Jazz Daredevil on Sub Pop Records.