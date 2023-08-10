808
August 18, 2023

The Rest of the Story

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey had a popular show called “The Rest of the Story.” Today on our show, we do just that. We hear from people who, whether they want to or not, find themselves face-to-face with the rest of their stories.

Peter Ryan

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey had one of the most popular radio shows of all time. For 35 years he served up big twists and  jaw dropping reveals all with his one-of-a-kind delivery. (7 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act Two

Oh Mother Where Art Thou?

Contributor Samuel James thought he knew what happened to his mother. But he was wrong. Then he was wrong again. (9 minutes)

Samuel James tells stories and plays guitar at his website.

By Samuel James

