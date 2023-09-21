811
September 29, 2023

The One Place I Can’t Go

Spots we’re avoiding in our private maps of the world.

Ping Zhu

Prologue

Guest host Bim Adewunmi talks to her cousin Kamyl about a funny thing Kamyl did when she was small, regarding a dog named Foxy. (4 minutes)

By Bim Adewunmi
Act Two

Killing Me Softly

Producer Emmanuel Dzotsi has a tale about something he avoids at all costs, even though it seems to follow him everywhere he goes. (8 minutes)

By Emmanuel Dzotsi

339: Break-Up
Aug. 24, 2007

Act One: Dr. Phil

In the wake of a break-up, writer Starlee Kine finds so much comfort in break-up songs that she decides to try and write one herself—even though she has no musical ability whatsoever.

