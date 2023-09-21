The One Place I Can’t Go

Spots we’re avoiding in our private maps of the world.
- Transcript
Prologue
Guest host Bim Adewunmi talks to her cousin Kamyl about a funny thing Kamyl did when she was small, regarding a dog named Foxy. (4 minutes)
I Coulda Grown Big in Japan
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka moved suddenly from Japan to the U.S. when she was eight years old, and has long joked that it was because her grandmother kidnapped her from her dad. But she'd never talked to anyone in her family about what had actually happened. (31 minutes)
Tickets for Atsuko’s comedy tour at atsukocomedy.com. Atsuko’s HBO Special is called “The Intruder.”
Killing Me Softly
Producer Emmanuel Dzotsi has a tale about something he avoids at all costs, even though it seems to follow him everywhere he goes. (8 minutes)
Lost In Space
Writer Tamsyn Muir spent her childhood craving a world that she could not find on earth. So as an adult, she just created it. And it was perfect. Until she became the one person who couldn't go there. (12 minutes)
More about The Locked Tomb series at thelockedtomb.com.