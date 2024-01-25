The Question Trap

An investigation of when and why people ask loaded questions that are a proxy for something else.
Question: Tell Me What You Think About This
“What do you think about Beyoncé?” and other questions that are asked a lot, raised by people on first dates. (12 minutes)
How Old Are Your Kids?
When a common, seemingly innocuous question goes wildly off the rails. (13 minutes)
Adam Ray is a comedian, you can find more of his comedy on his website.
How’s Your Mom?
Why are people asking me if my mother recognizes me, when it’s totally beside the point? (14 minutes)
Janelle Taylor originally wrote about her mother in an academic paper for Medical Anthropology Quarterly.
Can I Help You?
Schools ask their students the strangest essay questions sometimes. The experience of tutoring anxious teenagers through how to answer them requires a balladier, singing his lived experience to a crowd as though it were the Middle Ages. (10 minutes)
Milo Cramer’s show School Pictures was recorded at Playwrights Horizons.