823
February 2, 2024

The Question Trap

An investigation of when and why people ask loaded questions that are a proxy for something else.

An illustration of a man falling in a hole head first

iStock / Nuthawut Somsuk

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Host Ira Glass talks with producer Tobin Low about the question he got asked after he and his boyfriend moved in together, and what he thinks people were really asking. (4 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act Four

Can I Help You?

Schools ask their students the strangest essay questions sometimes. The experience of tutoring anxious teenagers through how to answer them requires a balladier, singing his lived experience to a crowd as though it were the Middle Ages. (10 minutes)

Milo Cramer’s show School Pictures was recorded at Playwrights Horizons.

By Milo Cramer

Song:

“Don't Ask Me” by Joe Jackson

