That Other Guy

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Guest host Emmanuel Dzotsi talks to Leroy Smith about how one high school basketball tryout forever changed Leroy’s relationship to a childhood friend. (7 minutes)
I Would Run 500 Miles
A man finds himself sucked into an intense head-to-head running competition against a perfect rival – all for free burritos from Chipotle. (18 minutes)
I Wish I Knew How to Force Quit You
Writer Simon Rich grapples with an A.I. chatbot that threatens to make him obsolete. (21 minutes)
You, Me and Her
For writer Marie Phillips, moving in with her partner meant finding herself deeply connected to the woman who came before her. (12 minutes)