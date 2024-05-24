832
May 31, 2024

That Other Guy

People tethered to one particular other person, whether they want to be or not.

Illustration of a person playing basketball against a shadow

Peter Ryan

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Guest host Emmanuel Dzotsi talks to Leroy Smith about how one high school basketball tryout forever changed Leroy’s relationship to a childhood friend. (7 minutes)

By Emmanuel Dzotsi
Act One

I Would Run 500 Miles

A man finds himself sucked into an intense head-to-head running competition against a perfect rival – all for free burritos from Chipotle. (18 minutes)

By Emmanuel Dzotsi
Act Two

I Wish I Knew How to Force Quit You

Writer Simon Rich grapples with an A.I. chatbot that threatens to make him obsolete. (21 minutes)

Excerpts from the audiobook edition of I am Code, written by code-davinci-002, edited by Brent Katz, Josh Morgenthau, and Simon Rich; read by Werner Herzog, Brent Katz, Josh Morgenthau, and Simon Rich, used with permission from Hachette Audio.

I am Code © 2023 by Brent Katz, Josh Morgenthau, and Simon Rich; ℗ 2023 by Hachette Audio. All Rights Reserved.

By David Kestenbaum
Act Three

You, Me and Her

For writer Marie Phillips, moving in with her partner meant finding herself deeply connected to the woman who came before her. (12 minutes)

By Marie Phillips; Produced by Bim Adewunmi

Song:

“Can’t Get You Out of My Head” by Kaiak (Originally performed by Kylie Minogue)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Subscribe

Share

Subscribe to the podcast Subscribe to the podcast Subscribe to the podcast