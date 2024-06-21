Children of Dave

Boen Wang has a theory that a lot of the misery in his life can be traced to a single moment that happened years before he was born. So he makes a pilgrimage to see if he’s right.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Prologue
Ira talks about what it’s like to go back to 1119 Bayard Street in Baltimore. (6 minutes)
Part One
Part Two
Part Two
Boen’s friend, Andrew, and his parents take what he learned in Part One, throw it into a blender, and push puree. (20 minutes)
Song:
“Do You Realize??” by Sharon Van Etten