835
June 28, 2024

Children of Dave

Boen Wang has a theory that a lot of the misery in his life can be traced to a single moment that happened years before he was born. So he makes a pilgrimage to see if he’s right.

Boen's parents in Oklahoma. Courtesy Boen Wang

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira talks about what it’s like to go back to 1119 Bayard Street in Baltimore. (6 minutes)

Part One

Boen visits Norman, Oklahoma, where he was born, to meet the man he thinks changed his parents’ lives—and his life, too. (31 minutes)

Part Two

Boen’s friend, Andrew, and his parents take what he learned in Part One, throw it into a blender, and push puree. (20 minutes)

Song:

“Do You Realize??” by Sharon Van Etten

