838
August 16, 2024

Letters! Actual Letters!

When the best—and perhaps only—way to say something is to write it down.

An illustration of a woman flying on a gust of papers while writing a letter

Kelly Malka

Prologue

Ira goes out with a letter carrier, ‘Grace,’ as she delivers mail on her route. He learns about the people who bring us our mail and also how people treat their mail. (11 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act Two

Dear Miss

Yorkshire, 1866. A farmer overcomes his timidity and writes a very important letter to a local beauty. (3 minutes)

This letter was performed by Taron Egerton at Union Chapel, London, for Letters Live, which stages live readings of famous and remarkable letters in front of an audience.

By Letters Live
Act Three

Dear Dr. Kestenbaum

When senior editor David Kestenbaum was still a rookie reporter, he wrote an email to a legend. Then he waited...and waited...for a reply. (6 minutes)

By David Kestenbaum
Act Four

Dear US Army

A woman writes an unusual letter on behalf of her husband. (1 minute)

This letter was performed by Crystal Clarke at the Royal Albert Hall, London, for Letters Live.

By Letters Live
Act Five

Dear Zoe

Producer Zoe Chace compares the letters a person gets and the letters they wish they got. (12 minutes)

By Zoe Chace; Produced by Nancy Updike

Song:

“Some Postman” by The Presidents of the United States of America 

