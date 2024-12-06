Banias is an 8-year-old kid living in Gaza. And she has a story to tell — many stories, in fact.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Prologue
Prologue
While on the phone with reporter Maram Hamaid in Gaza, producer Chana Joffe-Walt gets interrupted by Maram’s daughter––Banias, eight, who grabs the phone from her mother and starts telling us about her life. The narrator arrives. (8 minutes)
Part One
Part One
Banias, an 8-year-old in Gaza, tells us about her life––her friends, the games she plays, the things she cares about. Everything but the war going on around her. (25 minutes)
Part Two
Part Two
Banias talks about the war. (20 minutes)
Song:
“Barbie” by Aqua