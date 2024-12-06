Gift a This American Life subscription »

849
December 13, 2024

The Narrator

Banias is an 8-year-old kid living in Gaza. And she has a story to tell — many stories, in fact.

A young girl wearing a sweater with a teddy bear on it takes a selfie

Banias on the deck of her temporary home in Gaza.

Prologue

While on the phone with reporter Maram Hamaid in Gaza, producer Chana Joffe-Walt gets interrupted by Maram’s daughter––Banias, eight, who grabs the phone from her mother and starts telling us about her life. The narrator arrives. (8 minutes)

By Chana Joffe-Walt
Part One

Banias, an 8-year-old in Gaza, tells us about her life––her friends, the games she plays, the things she cares about. Everything but the war going on around her. (25 minutes)

Part Two

Banias talks about the war. (20 minutes)

Song:

“Barbie” by Aqua

