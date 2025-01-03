851
January 10, 2025

Try a Little Tenderness

In the new year, stories of people trying a radical approach to solving their problems.

A kids drawing of two girls, one with a red face who seems angry
Prologue

Ira meets two sisters who got into a fight, and then learned a lesson in turning the other cheek. (8 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

The Big Nap

A hardened PI works the toughest case of his very young life. (18 minutes)

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE is written by Simon Rich and stars John Mulaney, Richard Kind, Fred Armisen, and Chloe Fineman. It runs through February 16 at the Hudson Theater in New York.

By Simon Rich
Act Four

The Feels on the Bus

Writer Etgar Keret reads his story about a bus driver who refuses to open the doors for late passengers. (9 minutes)

Etgar Keret sends stories and poems to subscribers in his newsletter, Alphabet Soup.

By Etgar Keret

Song:

“Try A Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding

