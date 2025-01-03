In the new year, stories of people trying a radical approach to solving their problems.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
Prologue
Act One
The Big Nap
A hardened PI works the toughest case of his very young life. (18 minutes)
ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE is written by Simon Rich and stars John Mulaney, Richard Kind, Fred Armisen, and Chloe Fineman. It runs through February 16 at the Hudson Theater in New York.
By Simon Rich
Act Two
The Gladiator Starring Ruffled Crow
Producer Aviva DeKornfeld talks to a man who finds himself the target of vengeful crows. (8 minutes)
Act Three
You’ll Spank Me Later For This
By Josh Johnson
Act Four
The Feels on the Bus
Writer Etgar Keret reads his story about a bus driver who refuses to open the doors for late passengers. (9 minutes)
Etgar Keret sends stories and poems to subscribers in his newsletter, Alphabet Soup.
By Etgar Keret
Song:
“Try A Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding