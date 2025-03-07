856
March 14, 2025

You’ve Come to the Right Person

Sometimes, life’s biggest mysteries require one very specific person to answer them.

A childs drawing of a car crash scene from the Blues Brothers movie

Miles Robbins

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

7-year-old Miles has lots of questions. More specifically, he has questions about the famous car chase from “The Blues Brothers” movie. We arrange for him to talk to stunt coordinator Gary Powell so he can get the answers he so desperately wants. (9 minutes)

By David Kestenbaum
Act One

Ask Daniel

Producer Aviva DeKornfeld looks into why comedian Daniel Sloss’s comedy special has been responsible for so many couples breaking up. (17 minutes)

By Aviva DeKornfeld
Act Two

Ask Kwaneta

We hear from Kwaneta Harris, a former nurse incarcerated in Texas, who is constantly asked for medical advice by her neighbors. (17 minutes)

By Kwaneta Harris; Produced by Diane Wu
Act Three

Ask Harriotte

Producer Diane Wu talks to Juna, a young woman who is getting advice from someone uniquely equipped to guide her to the love life she wants. (12 minutes)

By Diane Wu

Song:

“Help!” by Jose Feliciano

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all