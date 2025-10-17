871
October 24, 2025

The Thing About Things

Three stories about the strange power inanimate objects can hold over us.

A photo of a junk drawer full of miscellaneous objects

Getty/John Rob

Prologue

Nunzio gets caught in a kind of servile relationship…with a scooter. (8 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

A Rock and a Hard Place

Ted was six when he first picked up a rock from the Petrified Forest National Park. Nearly 50 years later, he really wishes he hadn’t. Aviva DeKornfeld talked to him. (15 minutes)

We first heard about this story from Ryan Thompson’s book “Bad Luck, Hot Rocks.” 

By Aviva DeKornfeld

