The Thing About Things

Three stories about the strange power inanimate objects can hold over us.
Prologue
Act One
A Rock and a Hard Place
Ted was six when he first picked up a rock from the Petrified Forest National Park. Nearly 50 years later, he really wishes he hadn’t. Aviva DeKornfeld talked to him. (15 minutes)
We first heard about this story from Ryan Thompson’s book “Bad Luck, Hot Rocks.”
Act Two
A Few Hundred of My Favorite Things
Heavyweight host Jonathan Goldstein leaps in to help a family, who are not entirely sure they want or need his help, get rid of their stuff. (31 minutes)
This story originally aired on the Heavyweight podcast.
Song:
“Just Stuff” by Cary Hudson