360: Switched At Birth

360: Switched At Birth

Jul 25, 2008
On a summer day in 1951, two baby girls were born in a hospital in small-town Wisconsin. The infants were accidentally switched, and went home with the wrong families.
One of the mothers realized the mistake but chose to keep quiet. Until the day, more than 40 years later, when she decided to tell both daughters what happened. How the truth changed two families' lives—and how it didn't.

  • Prologue

    Host Ira Glass introduces four characters: Kay McDonald, who raised a daughter named Sue, and Mary Miller, who raised a daughter named Marti. In 1994, Mary Miller wrote letters to Sue and Marti, confessing the secret she'd kept for 43 years: The daughters had been switched at birth and raised by the wrong families. This week's entire show is devoted to the story of Mary Miller's secret and what happened when both families finally learned the truth. (6 1/2 minutes)FamilyHistory

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act One

    Reporter Jake Halpern tells the story of Marti Miller and Sue McDonald, the daughters who were switched at birth, and the many complications that came with learning the truth. Jake is the author of several books and creator of the comic Welcome to the New World. (25 1/2 minutes)FamilyHistory

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Two

    Jake Halpern tells the mothers' sides of the story. At 69, Kay McDonald had to cope not only with the news that her daughter wasn't her own, but that another mother had known the whole time. And Mary Miller explains why she was tormented by her secret but unable for decades to share it. (26 minutes)FamilyHistory
    Song:
    • "Hello Mother", The Canton Spirituals

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

Photo

Martha Miller (blonde, sitting next to Mrs. Miller) with her brunette siblings. Photo from Life Magazine.

Embed

Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this episode into your web page or blog.

pixels