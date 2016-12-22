579: My Damn Mind
Feb 12, 2016
The brain! It's powerful! Two stories of the brain working for and against its owners.
- We tell the story of that patient, Alan Pean, and how his delusions lead him to a situation that's just as strange as the worst thoughts his mind is cooking up. This story is a collaboration with the New York Times. (40 minutes)
- In this act, writer Michael Kinsley describes harnessing the power of his own mind to deal with his Parkinson's diagnosis. Michael Kinsley is a contributing columnist for Vanity Fair and the Washington Post. His articles on denial and living with Parkinson's are here and here. (11 minutes)
Photo
Alan Pean, with visible scar from a bullet wound. Photo by Chad Batka for The New York Times. Click photo to enlarge.