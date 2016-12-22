585: In Defense of Ignorance

585: In Defense of Ignorance

Apr 22, 2016
Exactly how incompetent you are. What your ex’s best friend really thinks of you. The approximate time that you will die. Some things in life are better not to know about. And sometimes there can be a benefit to not knowing. In this episode, examples of ignorance truly being bliss, or even being an asset.

  • Prologue

    Ira relays advice from a staffer’s family on what to do if you’re thinking about something you don’t want to think about. (2 minutes)Family

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act One

    What You Don't Know.

     Lulu Wang tells the story of an elaborate attempt to keep someone ignorant — her grandmother — and how her family pulled it off. (27 minutes)FamilyHonesty

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Two

    Ignorance for Dummies.

    Producer Sean Cole tells the story of a psychological experiment that proved ignorance is, in fact, bliss. (10 minutes)Psychology

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Three

    Forget Me? Not!

    Producer Stephanie Foo describes a subset of the population who will never enjoy the benefits of ignorance because they’re destined never to experience it in the first place.Memory
    Song:

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

Embed

Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this episode into your web page or blog.

pixels