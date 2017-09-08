597: One Last Thing Before I Go

597: One Last Thing Before I Go

Sep 23, 2016
Words can seem so puny and ineffective sometimes. On this show, we have stories in which ordinary people make last ditch efforts to get through to their loved ones, using a combination of small talk and not-so-small talk.

  • Prologue

    Ira explains how at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the men with their finger to the button called their loved ones for what was potentially the last time. (2 minutes)History

  • Act One

    Really Long Distance.

    Producer Miki Meek tells the story of a phone booth in Japan that attracts thousands of people who lost loved ones in the 2011 tsunami and earthquake. A Japanese TV crew from NHK Sendai filmed people inside the phone booth, whose phone is not connected to anything at all. (22 minutes)DeathFamilyTelephone

  • Act Two

    Uncle's Keeper.

    Jonathan Goldstein tries to convince his uncle and his father to get into the same room and have a conversation for the first time in decades, before it’s too late and one of them dies. This story comes from Jonathan’s podcast Heavyweight, from Gimlet Media. (33 minutes) Family
    Song:
    • "Before I Go", The Bamboos

Photo

Lee Royal

