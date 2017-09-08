631: So a Monkey and a Horse Walk Into a Bar

Nov 10, 2017
This week, blurring the line between animal and human.

  • Prologue

    Ira tells a favorite joke—about a popcorn-eating horse and a hat-wearing cow. (2 minutes)

  • Act One

    Monkey in the Middle.

    Nature photographer David Slater went to Indonesia. While he was there, he got some stunning photos of monkeys. What he couldn’t imagine was that he’d end up being sued, for copyright infringement, by one of the monkeys. Producer Dana Chivvis tells the story. (29 minutes) AnimalsLegal System

  • Act Two

    If Wishes Were Horses.

    Two women attempt very different transformations. One wants to become a mother. The other wants to become a horse. An excerpt from a short story by Amy Bonnaffons. It appears in her book, The Wrong Heaven, which is available for pre-order. Actors Grace Gummer and Geraldine Hughes read the story. (24 minutes)AnimalsLiterature
    Song:
    • "Animal Kingdom", Beau

Photo

David Slater/Caters News Agency

