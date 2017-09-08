631: So a Monkey and a Horse Walk Into a Bar
Nov 10, 2017
This week, blurring the line between animal and human.
- Nature photographer David Slater went to Indonesia. While he was there, he got some stunning photos of monkeys. What he couldn’t imagine was that he’d end up being sued, for copyright infringement, by one of the monkeys. Producer Dana Chivvis tells the story. (29 minutes)
- Two women attempt very different transformations. One wants to become a mother. The other wants to become a horse. An excerpt from a short story by Amy Bonnaffons. It appears in her book, The Wrong Heaven, which is available for pre-order. Actors Grace Gummer and Geraldine Hughes read the story. (24 minutes)Song:
- "Animal Kingdom", Beau
Photo
David Slater/Caters News Agency