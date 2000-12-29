Birthdays, Anniversaries, and Milestones

They mean something, whether we want them to or not.
Pilgrim's Progress
Sarah Vowell takes over the family Thanksgiving dinner by bringing everyone to New York. What results is a series of milestones and family firsts. Everyone in the family is the kind of person who prefers to be alone, so the very thing that binds them together as a family actually makes it hard for them to spend time together. (14 minutes)
Song:
Kodak Moments Of The Dead
The story of Tyler Cassity and how he's trying to remake one of our oldest rituals of commemoration.
Tyler is one of the owners of a cemetery called Hollywood Forever, and he's been introducing 20th century technology to American funerals, which haven't changed much since the Civil War. At Hollywood Forever, the cost of a burial includes a video of your life: to be shown at your funeral, to be viewable at kiosks on the cemetery grounds, and to be posted—for eternity—online. (16 minutes)
Happy Birthday to Us
Fresh Air host Terry Gross offers her congratulations and some words of wisdom to This American Life to help commemorate the show's fifth anniversary. (2 minutes)