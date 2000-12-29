Birthdays, Anniversaries, and Milestones

The story of Tyler Cassity and how he's trying to remake one of our oldest rituals of commemoration.

Tyler is one of the owners of a cemetery called Hollywood Forever, and he's been introducing 20th century technology to American funerals, which haven't changed much since the Civil War. At Hollywood Forever, the cost of a burial includes a video of your life: to be shown at your funeral, to be viewable at kiosks on the cemetery grounds, and to be posted—for eternity—online. (16 minutes)