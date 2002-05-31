214
May 31, 2002

Family Physics

We take the stately laws of physics—laws which mathematicians and scientists have spent centuries discovering and verifying—and apply them to the realm of human relationships, to see if they shed useful light on our daily lives.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
David Kestenbaum

We hear two stories of everyday life which are more easily understood if one knows some of the laws of physics, specifically the Mediocrity Principle and the Casimir Effect. Then particle physicist and Senior Editor David Kestenbaum explains why physicists hate it when non-scientists try to apply these laws and principles to their daily lives. (7 minutes)

Act Two

The Trajectory and Force of Bodies in Orbit

By

Jon Ronson

Jon Ronson tells the story of how his parents decided to commission a family portrait, and how things went awry because of the brilliant but troubled local artist they hired for the job. In the story, Jon circles in a reluctant orbit around his parents, and his parents are in a rather energetic orbit of their own. Jon’s new podcast series is Things Fell Apart: Eight Strange Tales from the Culture Wars. (13 minutes)

Song:

“Stars in My Life” by The Flatlanders

