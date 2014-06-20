528
June 20, 2014

The Radio Drama Episode

Our most ambitious live show ever! We pulled together a massive team of theater pros at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Opera House—nearly 50 singers, actors, dancers and musicians. The result? Journalism turned into a Broadway musical (hear the cast album), into opera. Mike Birbiglia, Sasheer Zamata, Stephin Merritt, Josh Hamilton, Lindsay Mendez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others. Watch a video of the live performance or download it for $5.

Adrianne Mathiowetz

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Carin Gilfry explains how she once accidentally locked herself in a hotel closet, and because today’s show is being broadcast from an opera house stage, Ira is able to take the story to a place he never usually can. (18 minutes)
Act Four

Bus! Stop!

By

Sasheer Zamata
Comedian (and SNL cast member) Sasheer Zamata stages a radio play – complete with two sound effects guys and comedians Nicole Byer, Chris Gethard and Frank Garcia Hejl. It’s a true story about a recent bus accident. (9 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
186
June 8, 2001

Prom

While the seniors danced at Prom Night 2001 in Hoisington, Kansas—a town of about 3,000—a tornado hit the town.

Share

Share

Serial Season Three is here. Listen Now