Wait—Do You Have The Map?

Feeling lost and trying to figure out how to move ahead.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
In New York, like in lots of cities, you can call 3-1-1 for help with city services, but there's lots of things that people call in for that operators don't have answers for. And so they improvise. (4 minutes)
Act One
A Marriage of Inconvenience
This next story is about a couple in a relationship that’s unlike the homes either of them grew up in. They’re married. And it’s a prison marriage. They met when the guy in the marriage was incarcerated. Reporter Christopher Rhoads tells the story. (19 minutes)
Act Two
Final Rest Stop
Back in 2013, comedian Tig Notaro went on a tour that was filmed. It was a strange tour. She and a Canadian comic named Jon Dore were going around the country, performing in people’s living rooms and back yards. This was a real tour, booked in advance. Nancy Updike saw the film and has this story. (4 minutes)
Act Three
Not All Who Wander Are Lost…But Some Definitely Are
A car is a classic place to realize: "oh, I’m lost." But sometimes the realization of being lost comes first, and the car is the solution. Drive, keep driving, get un-lost. James Spring has this story about a road trip as life plan. (26 minutes)
Song:
“He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother” by Rufus Wainwright