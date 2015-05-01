Same Bed, Different Dreams

People who are tied together, but imagine radically different futures.
-
Prologue
In order to maintain their status as the friendliest, calmest people on the plane, flight attendants bicker mercilessly behind our backs. Then they cuddle up and sleep right next to each other in the same bed. (4 minutes)
Act One
Dream Weevil
Kim Jong-Il loved movies – but hated all the movies made in North Korea. So he kidnapped a famous South Korean director and his ex-wife, a South Korean film star, locked them up in a villa in North Korea, and forced them to make movies for him. Nancy Updike tells the story. (21 minutes)
Act Two
Smell You Later
Lots of people in America share actual beds – but almost never see each other. Flight attendants have crash pads near airports, oil rig workers carry their own sheets and sleep in shifts in an RV – and Stephanie Foo has a profile of Mexican immigrants who share a few beds in a tiny trailer in upstate New York. (6 1/2 minutes)
Act Three
The Haunted Becomes the Haunter
When someone stole Jessamyn Lovell’s ID, she became obsessed with the thief. Miki Meek tells what happened. (19 minutes)
Act Four
Overnight Flight
Several people who just woke up on red-eye flights talk about their dreams. (3 minutes)