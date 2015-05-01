556
May 1, 2015

Same Bed, Different Dreams

People who are tied together, but imagine radically different futures. 

Choi Eun-hee, a South Korean actress, left, who was married to Shin Sang-ok, right, a film director, with Kim Jong-il, center.

Prologue

In order to maintain their status as the friendliest, calmest people on the plane, flight attendants bicker mercilessly behind our backs. Then they cuddle up and sleep right next to each other in the same bed. (4 minutes)
Act One

Dream Weevil

Kim Jong-Il loved movies – but hated all the movies made in North Korea. So he kidnapped a famous South Korean director and his ex-wife, a South Korean film star, locked them up in a villa in North Korea, and forced them to make movies for him. Nancy Updike tells the story. (21 minutes)

Nancy Updike
Act Two

Smell You Later

Lots of people in America share actual beds – but almost never see each other. Flight attendants have crash pads near airports, oil rig workers carry their own sheets and sleep in shifts in an RV – and Stephanie Foo has a profile of Mexican immigrants who share a few beds in a tiny trailer in upstate New York. (6 1/2 minutes)

Stephanie Foo

