September 18, 2015

What’s Going On In There?

Often we see someone’s situation from the outside and think we know exactly what’s going on. This week, we get inside and find out just how much more interesting the reality of it is.

Prologue

A mysterious tunnel is found in a forest in Toronto. Public speculation is all over the place and totally wrong. Nick Kohler tells Ira the story behind the tunnel. (10 minutes)

Nick wrote about the tunnel for Maclean's.

Ira Glass
Act One

I Can Explain

A teenager reports what it is like to be inside an abusive relationship with an older man. (29 minutes)

This piece was created by WNYC’s Radio Rookies program. It was produced by Courtney Stein, with Andrew Mambo and Kaari Pitkin.

Courtney Stein
Act Two

RSV-Pa

Larry speaks English. His dad speaks Chinese. They grew up in the same house but Larry could never speak to his dad. After 20 years, with the help of filmmaker Bianca Giaever, he and his dad have their first conversation. (16 minutes)

This story began as part a collaboration called Videos 4 U, where Bianca helps people with a confession they wanted to tell someone else but they didn’t know how to say it.

Bianca Giaever

“What’s On Your Mind” by Greyhounds (radio only)

