The Secret of My Death

Cryptic messages on a cell phone and a teeter totter at a construction site: these are clues people found, trying to make sense of a death.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass talks to a guy about a crazy experiment he devised when he was a kid. It almost killed him. (5 minutes)
Dear Dealer
We begin with a woman whose sister has died. She has questions. Her name is Nadia Bowers, and she wrote this to someone she thinks might be of help. (17 1/2 minutes)
Read the print version of Nadia Bowers's story on time.com.
Commento Mori
There’s a problem with having a Facebook account after you’re dead that you’ve never, ever, ever thought about. Producer Stephanie Foo tells this story, about Dave Maher. (14 minutes)
Song:
Funeral for a Stranger
A guy goes to a funeral for someone he doesn’t know at all, and has to piece together everything about him. Producer Dana Chivvis reports. (16 minutes)