May 18, 2018

The Secret of My Death

Cryptic messages on a cell phone and a teeter totter at a construction site: these are clues people found, trying to make sense of a death.

Adam Maida

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act One

Dear Dealer

By

Nadia Bowers

We begin with a woman whose sister has died. She has questions. Her name is Nadia Bowers, and she wrote this to someone she thinks might be of help. (17 1/2 minutes)

Read the print version of Nadia Bowers's story on time.com.

Act Two

Commento Mori

By

Stephanie Foo

There’s a problem with having a Facebook account after you’re dead that you’ve never, ever, ever thought about. Producer Stephanie Foo tells this story, about Dave Maher. (14 minutes)

Song:

“Back to Life” by Soul II Soul, featuring Caron Wheeler 
Act Three

Funeral for a Stranger

By

Dana Chivvis

A guy goes to a funeral for someone he doesn’t know at all, and has to piece together everything about him. Producer Dana Chivvis reports. (16 minutes)

Song:

“In my Time of Dying” by The Be Good Tanyas

