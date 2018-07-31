653
August 3, 2018

Crime Scene

Every crime scene hides a story. In this week's show, we hear about crime scenes and the stories they tell.

A crime scene investigator in England.

An updated version of an episode from 2000.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Medical Examiner D.J. Drakovic, in Pontiac Michigan, explains how every crime scene is like a novel. (5 minutes)

By

Ira Glass
Act Three

A Criminal Returns to the Scene of the Crime

Sometimes criminals return to the scene of their misdeeds — to try to make things right, to try to undo the past. Katie Davis reports on her neighbor Bobby, who returned to the scene where he robbed people and conned people. This time, he came to coach little league. (22 minutes)

By

Katie Davis

