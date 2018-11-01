Hoaxing Yourself

Shalom Auslander reads his true story, "The Blessing Bee." It's about the time when, as a third-grader at an Orthodox Jewish school, Shalom saw his chance to both make his mom proud, and push his drunken father out of the picture. Part of his scheme involved winning the school's bee on the complicated Hebrew blessings you say before eating certain foods. The other part of the scheme: Sinning. This story is included in Shalom's memoir Foreskin's Lament. His most recent book is Mother for Dinner. (19 minutes)