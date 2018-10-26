661
November 9, 2018

But That's What Happened

Stories of women in unsettling situations. When they try to explain what’s wrong, they’re told that they don’t understand—that there’s nothing unsettling about it.

Images from "Godly Sorrow Leads to Repentence"

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
Lilly Sullivan

Ira Glass talks with producer Lilly Sullivan about a story she heard growing up about men messing with a girl’s mind. Lilly can relate. (9 minutes)

Act One

The Old Man on My Shoulder

By

Elna Baker

From the ages of 12 to 27, our producer Elna Baker was supposed to confess to male clergy anytime she did anything sexual. It was so routine for her that she barely thought to talk about it. Until recently... when she started calling other women who did the same thing. (35 minutes)

Act Two

While You Were Out

By

Lilly Sullivan

A doctor tries to investigate something that horrifies her, but people tell her it’s not worth thinking about. It’s the way it’s done. And no one will ever find out anyway. Producer Lilly Sullivan tells the story. (13 minutes)

Song:

“Sisters Unarmed” by 79.5

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
151: Primary
Jan. 28, 2000

Act One: Eliminate The Middleman

Here in America, here's how we interact with our political candidates: We dispatch middlemen to the scene, they listen to what the candidates say, they research the candidates' backgrounds, and they tell us what they think is most important.

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share

Serial Season Three: Hear Every Episode