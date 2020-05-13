704
May 15, 2020

Our Pulitzer-Winning Episode

Last week, our episode "The Out Crowd" won the very first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded to a radio show. This is the episode that won, with some updates on the stories. Hear what the Trump administration’s "Remain in Mexico" policy actually means, on the ground, at the Mexican border.

Photo Illustration: Lola Dupre; Photograph: Ira Glass

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass visits refugee camps we don’t call refugee camps—right on our country’s doorstep. (14 minutes)  

Act Two

Take the Long Way Home

By

Emily Green

Reporter Emily Green happens to meet a man being sent back to Mexico who tells her he’s afraid of being kidnapped—and then, he gets kidnapped. (18 minutes)

Song:

“These Are My People” by Johnny Cash 

84
Nov. 21, 1997

Harold

The story of Harold Washington and the white backlash that was set off when he became Chicago's first black mayor.

