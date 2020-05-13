Our Pulitzer-Winning Episode

Last week, our episode "The Out Crowd" won the very first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded to a radio show. This is the episode that won, with some updates on the stories. Hear what the Trump administration’s "Remain in Mexico" policy actually means, on the ground, at the Mexican border.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Goodbye, Stranger
Los Angeles Times reporter Molly O’Toole talks to U.S. asylum officers—the people who end up sending migrants back to Mexico. And they don’t feel good about it. Read Molly’s story. (21 minutes)
Take the Long Way Home
Reporter Emily Green happens to meet a man being sent back to Mexico who tells her he’s afraid of being kidnapped—and then, he gets kidnapped. (18 minutes)
Song:
“These Are My People” by Johnny Cash