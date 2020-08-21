Long-Awaited Asteroid Finally Hits Earth

Teachers, students and parents around the country have been bracing themselves all spring and summer long for the start of this unprecedented school year. This week, it's here.
Masked Crusaders
Two teachers find themselves thrown into a heated and ugly fight with parents right before school opens back up. Producer Miki Meek has this story from Utah. (20 minutes)
Screen Times at Ridgemont High
Aviva DeKornfeld talks with a high schooler about how he’s prepped for remote learning with a bunch of kids he doesn’t know. (4 minutes)
Future Imperfect
Some schools started back in July, including many in Tennessee. David Kestenbaum talks to one teacher there who’s already gone through a month of in-person learning to see what the future might hold for other schools. (6 minutes - podcast only)
The Case of the Well-Prepared Elementary School
A school that has prepared for every Covid scenario faces a problem they never saw coming. Stephanie Wang tells the story of one Indiana school's first day in person. Stephanie is the bureau chief of Chalkbeat Indiana. (11 minutes)
The Leftovers
A week after starting classes, a Covid outbreak forces a university to send students back home. Producer Robyn Semien takes a tour of the emptying campus. (6 minutes)