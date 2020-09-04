717
September 11, 2020

Audience of One

At a time when going to the movies is mostly out of the question, we bring the movies to you.

AJ Dungo

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass revisits the one movie he’s seen more than any other, about an ocean liner that gets hit by a tsunami and flips over. (9 minutes)

Act One

Putting the Ease in Disease

By

Sean Cole

To cope with this pandemic, producer Sean Cole finds himself turning to a movie about a pandemic, What's So Bad About Feeling Good? But the virus in this movie isn’t like any you’ve ever heard of. (20 minutes)

Act Two

Late Registration

By

Ben Calhoun

Political documentaries aren’t for everyone. Especially when they’re over five hours long. But producer Ben Calhoun discovers one he can’t stop watching. (16 minutes)

