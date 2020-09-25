Same Bed, Different Dreams

In this moment when our country is so deeply divided, we have stories of people who are tied together, but imagine radically different futures. In one case, a movie star and her ex-husband plot against Kim Jong-Il. In another, a woman stalks her doppelgänger. And sometimes, one bed is the basis for an entire relationship, even for a man who almost never sees the person who shares his bed.
Dream Weevil
Kim Jong-Il loved movies, but hated all the movies made in North Korea. So he kidnapped a famous South Korean director and his ex-wife—a South Korean film star—locked them up in a villa in North Korea, and forced them to make movies for him. Nancy Updike tells the story. (21 minutes)
Smell You Later
Lots of people in America share actual beds, but almost never see each other; flight attendants have crash pads near airports, oil rig workers carry their own sheets and sleep in shifts in an RV. Producer Stephanie Foo has a profile of Mexican immigrants who share a few beds in a tiny trailer in upstate New York. (6 minutes)
The Haunter Becomes the Haunted
When someone stole Jessamyn Lovell’s ID, she became obsessed with the thief. Miki Meek tells what happened. (19 minutes)
Overnight Flight
Several people who just woke up on red-eye flights talk about their dreams. (3 minutes)