718
September 25, 2020

Same Bed, Different Dreams

In this moment when our country is so deeply divided, we have stories of people who are tied together, but imagine radically different futures. In one case, a movie star and her ex-husband plot against Kim Jong-Il. In another, a woman stalks her doppelgänger. And sometimes, one bed is the basis for an entire relationship, even for a man who almost never sees the person who shares his bed.

Courtesy of Choi Eun-Hee

This is an updated version of an episode from 2015.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass discusses what it means to peacefully transfer power from one president to the next.  He points out one of the weirdest things about it - that the new president has to go and sleep in the same bedroom of the previous president. (4 minutes)

Act One

Dream Weevil

By

Nancy Updike

Kim Jong-Il loved movies, but hated all the movies made in North Korea. So he kidnapped a famous South Korean director and his ex-wife—a South Korean film star—locked them up in a villa in North Korea, and forced them to make movies for him. Nancy Updike tells the story. (21 minutes)

Act Two

Smell You Later

By

Stephanie Foo

Lots of people in America share actual beds, but almost never see each other; flight attendants have crash pads near airports, oil rig workers carry their own sheets and sleep in shifts in an RV. Producer Stephanie Foo has a profile of Mexican immigrants who share a few beds in a tiny trailer in upstate New York. (6 minutes)

