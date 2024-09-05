How Are You Not Seeing This?

People trying and struggling to see what another person sees.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
There Will Be Blood
Producer Aviva DeKornfeld heads to the Calgary Stampede to watch as men try out a machine designed to simulate menstrual cramps. (15 minutes)
Act Two
Face Your Demons
A man can’t seem to see anyone in his life for who they really are, plunging his life into chaos. (18 minutes)
By Alix Spiegel
Act Three
Pump It Up
Senior Editor David Kestenbaum hears about a way to save some money and help save the world. All he needs is a little help. (5 minutes)
Act Four
I’m Great. Thanks For Asking
Marie Phillips reads a short story involving an aloof friend, a goose, and some extreme gardening. (7 minutes)
Written and performed by Marie Phillips; Produced by Bim Adewunmi
Song:
“Do You See What I See” by Hunters & Collectors (podcast only) & “Can’t You See It” by Sammy Davis, Jr. (radio only)