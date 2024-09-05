840
September 13, 2024

How Are You Not Seeing This?

People trying and struggling to see what another person sees. 

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Guest-host Tobin Low talks to comedian Tig Notaro about a jarring ride to school with her son. (6 minutes)

By Tobin Low
Act One

There Will Be Blood

Producer Aviva DeKornfeld heads to the Calgary Stampede to watch as men try out a machine designed to simulate menstrual cramps. (15 minutes)

By Aviva DeKornfeld
Act Two

Face Your Demons

A man can’t seem to see anyone in his life for who they really are, plunging his life into chaos. (18 minutes)

By Alix Spiegel
Act Three

Pump It Up

Senior Editor David Kestenbaum hears about a way to save some money and help save the world. All he needs is a little help. (5 minutes)

By David Kestenbaum
Act Four

I’m Great. Thanks For Asking

Marie Phillips reads a short story involving an aloof friend, a goose, and some extreme gardening. (7 minutes)

Written and performed by Marie Phillips; Produced by Bim Adewunmi

Song:

“Do You See What I See” by Hunters & Collectors (podcast only) & “Can’t You See It” by Sammy Davis, Jr. (radio only)

