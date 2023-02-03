791
February 10, 2023

Math or Magic?

When it comes to finding love, there seems to be two schools of thought on the best way to go about it. One says, wait for that lightning-strike magic. The other says, make a calculation and choose the best option available. Who has it right?

Sol Cotti

Prologue

When guest host Tobin Low was looking for a husband, he got opposing advice from two of the most important people in his life, his mom and his best friend. (8 minutes)

By Tobin Low
Act Two

Crazy Stupid Love

People who fall in love at first sight often describe it as a kind of magic. One of our producers, Aviva DeKornfeld,  is skeptical of these sorts of claims. And also a little envious. (10 minutes)

By Aviva DeKornfeld
Act Four

How To Leave a Guy in 10 Days

Writer Marie Phillips believes that magic is not just reserved for the beginning of a relationship. In fact, she says the real magic can be found  in the end, once you decide to finally leave. (8 minutes)

By Diane Wu

