When it comes to finding love, there seems to be two schools of thought on the best way to go about it. One says, wait for that lightning-strike magic. The other says, make a calculation and choose the best option available. Who has it right?
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
10 Things I Require About You
Zarna Garg had a clear plan for how she was going to find a husband. Things did not go as she expected. (17 minutes)
Crazy Stupid Love
People who fall in love at first sight often describe it as a kind of magic. One of our producers, Aviva DeKornfeld, is skeptical of these sorts of claims. And also a little envious. (10 minutes)
He’s All That
Calvin is an 11 year old who is learning what love is all about, the hard way. (7 minutes)
How To Leave a Guy in 10 Days
Writer Marie Phillips believes that magic is not just reserved for the beginning of a relationship. In fact, she says the real magic can be found in the end, once you decide to finally leave. (8 minutes)
Coda
Tobin Low tells us which camp he falls in — math or magic. (2 minutes)