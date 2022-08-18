Me Minus Me

When a fundamental part of yourself changes dramatically, are you still who you thought you were?
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Guest host Bim Adewunmi talks to Mona Chalabi about why she sometimes feels like an imposter in her own home. (9 minutes)
Act One
Voice Over
Sandy Allen tells the story of learning to play an instrument that suddenly sounds very different — his own voice. (19 minutes)
Act Two
Me Minus You
Writer Marie Phillips has a short story about a strange man in a parking lot, offering to grant one wish. (11 minutes)
Act Three
One Pill Made Me Small
When Karla Cornejo Villavicencio decided to make a change that had the potential to alter who she’s known herself to be for many years, she didn’t know who would emerge. (17 minutes)