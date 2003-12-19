Our Holiday Gift-Giving Guide

The vexing difficulty of finding the perfect gift.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Prologue
Act One
Make A Joyous Noise Unto Your Mom
Ian Brown tries, after decades of failure, to give his mother the perfect Christmas gift. He and his brother attempt something they haven't done since they were kids: Rehearse and sing her a program of Christmas carols. (19 minutes)
Act Two
A Christmas Memory
We play a 1959 original recording of Truman Capote reading his holiday story A Christmas Memory. (18 minutes)
Act Three
Secret Santa. Very Secret Santa.
Caitlin Shetterly reports on a true-life holiday fable from rural Maine, complete with a misunderstood recluse with a heart of gold, a deserving family in need, and a very special Christmas tree farm with secrets of its own. (16 minutes)
Song:
“Jingle Bells (Dan the Automator Remix)” by Dean Martin & Dan the Automator