Turkey in a Face Mask

For Thanksgiving weekend, stories about food, and people who set out on very particular missions with food.
Dead Ringer
A while ago, a farmer walked through a pork processing plant in Oklahoma with a friend who managed it. He came across boxes stacked on the floor with labels that said "artificial calamari." Ben investigates the physical resemblance between two very different types of food. (24 minutes)
Still Life With Chicken
Food writer Jonathan Gold tells what it's like to pan-fry a chicken—with a live chicken watching you the entire time. (14 minutes)
Song:
“Eat that Chicken” by Charles Mingus
Lunchtime With The King Of Ketchup
Jonathan Goldstein talks about his friend Howard who gets amazing treatment from people in the service industry. (13 minutes)
Song:
“Cooking Up Something Good” by Mac DeMarco