725
November 27, 2020

Turkey in a Face Mask

For Thanksgiving weekend, stories about food, and people who set out on very particular missions with food. 

Getty Images

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Vertamae Grosvenor, shows Ira how to tell a chicken is done simply by listening to the sound of the grease. (5 minutes)

Act One

Dead Ringer

By

Ben Calhoun

A while ago, a farmer walked through a pork processing plant in Oklahoma with a friend who managed it. He came across boxes stacked on the floor with labels that said "artificial calamari." Ben investigates the physical resemblance between two very different types of food. (24 minutes)

Act Two

Still Life With Chicken

By

Jonathan Gold

Food writer Jonathan Gold tells what it's like to pan-fry a chicken—with a live chicken watching you the entire time. (14 minutes)

Song:

“Eat that Chicken” by Charles Mingus

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
218
Aug. 9, 2002

Act V

A group of inmates at a high-security prison stage a production of the last act of Hamlet.

Share

Share